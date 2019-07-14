Ecofin LTD Maintains Position in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG); Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.88M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,945 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 11,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.57 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Llc holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management invested in 1,930 shares. California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Qs Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. Jacobs & Ca reported 748 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 0.02% or 142 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3.21M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 35,084 shares. 15,477 are held by Chatham Cap. Aperio Grp Limited Company holds 154,996 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 19,561 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 42,186 shares to 141,382 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chem (NYSE:APD) by 30,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Lc has 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 4,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 900 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 122,951 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited invested in 0.06% or 151,360 shares. Hsbc Public Lc has 662,048 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 29,126 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 562,833 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 5,673 are held by Wade G W Inc. Lpl Ltd Llc owns 131,432 shares. 11,323 are held by Fcg Advsrs Llc. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 53,005 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 41,817 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $159 was bought by Chernick Rose M.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares to 112,990 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 103,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,586 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).