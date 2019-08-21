Ecofin LTD Lowered Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding by $4.11 Million; Valuation Rose; Zpr Investment Management Has Boosted Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Holding by $403,461; Stock Declined

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 273,839 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 285,867 shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CFR OF NEP/NCP HOLDCO,FIRST LIEN DEBT CUT TO B2; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc stated it has 15,042 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 784,502 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.1% or 5,303 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 22,310 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.33 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 37,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 13,496 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 0.03% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Raymond James And Assoc has 19,987 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 1,322 shares. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 39,064 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 450,058 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,046 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

