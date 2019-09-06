Ecofin LTD Lowered By $1.50 Million Its Williams Cos (WMB) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Last Week

Ecofin Ltd decreased Williams Cos Inc (WMB) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ecofin Ltd sold 53,662 shares as Williams Cos Inc (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Ecofin Ltd holds 204,328 shares with $5.87 million value, down from 257,990 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc now has $28.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 8.35M shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $940.31 million. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

The stock decreased 9.57% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.27M shares traded or 444.51% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,894 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 124,550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Regions has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Redmile Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 325,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 5,399 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,302 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 2,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). First Light Asset Management Limited has invested 3.18% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 19,371 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch reported 565,361 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0% or 188,023 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 197 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 25.22% above currents $24.07 stock price. Williams Companies had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest Mgmt stated it has 9,304 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap reported 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pnc Financial Service Gru Inc holds 0% or 160,760 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.59% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gradient Investments Ltd Co holds 0.58% or 311,835 shares. Cambridge Invest Research reported 40,911 shares. L S Advsr owns 44,369 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,175 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 8,162 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 1,293 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.16% stake. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Johnson Fin Grp Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 243 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 228,736 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 0.39% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.