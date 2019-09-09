Ecofin LTD Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $683,606; Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $850,968 as Market Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 106,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 51,063 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 157,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 31,711 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd Com Shs (JRO) by 180,778 shares to 241,634 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 440,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,393 are held by Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,949 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11,597 shares. Security Natl has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The United Kingdom-based Sarasin Prtnrs Llp has invested 2.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc has 0.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.47% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bright Rock Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 37,000 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 83,854 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.14M shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,752 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 12,435 shares. Schaller Invest has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 103,773 shares to 714,586 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,990 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).