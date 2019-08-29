Ecofin LTD Lifted Its Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Holding by $1.73 Million; Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Shareholder Dalton Investments Has Raised Position by $1.91 Million

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 238,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 91,513 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 1.82 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK

