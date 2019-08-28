Ecofin LTD Lifted Its Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Shares Declined; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Position in Plexus Com (PLXS) by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 680,777 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp Com (PLXS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 25,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.67 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 28,721 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.35 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51M shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $94.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,418 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings.