Ecofin LTD Lifted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Norris Perne & French Llp Maintains Stake in Southern Co Com (SO)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $209.4. About 834,910 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 94,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 175,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345. 2,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III. BOWERS WILLIAM P also sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.