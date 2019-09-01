Ecofin LTD Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $4.03 Million

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 42,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 104,264 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 61,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,112 shares to 267,952 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Growth (VUG) by 45,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,665 shares, and cut its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares to 198,158 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 103,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,586 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).