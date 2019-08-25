Ecofin LTD Holds Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE); As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Value Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $9.98 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 5.09M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 841,731 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares to 36,415 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,328 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.