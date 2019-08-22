Ecofin LTD Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Prudential Finl (PRU) Position Has Raised by St Johns Investment Management Company Llc

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 2.24 million shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 693,494 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 6,737 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 0.41% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 31,559 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 0.31% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 329,034 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Raymond James Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Davenport Co Lc holds 571,756 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.34% or 515,064 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). National Asset holds 2,534 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.08 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 99,714 shares. Carroll Finance invested in 269 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6,614 shares. Gyroscope Cap Grp Ltd invested 3.15% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares to 112,990 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,139 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.