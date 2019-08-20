Ecofin LTD Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $379,095

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 823,818 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 124,604 shares to 375,840 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares to 344,418 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

