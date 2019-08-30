Ecofin LTD Holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Increased as Stock Value Declined; Thiel Macro Decreased Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $4.90 Million

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.76M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company's stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 1.12M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment reported 31,510 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 117,967 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 250 shares. American Gp stated it has 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Asset Limited Com accumulated 132,835 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 665,056 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.01% or 478,371 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 6,651 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 596,333 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 579 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisor Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 5,512 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,625 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $408.37 million for 9.68 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Crawford Counsel invested in 0.01% or 5,661 shares. State Street Corp reported 26.89 million shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Colony Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 24,000 shares. Hl Fin Ltd Co has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,443 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Lifeplan Gp Inc holds 0.05% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 246,415 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 79,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Girard Prns Limited accumulated 0.07% or 6,048 shares. Moreover, Victory Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Security holds 1,900 shares. Century Cos Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares to 198,158 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,415 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.