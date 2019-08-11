Ecofin LTD Has Upped Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $754,240; Stock Declined; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Valuation Declined, Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $360,296

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.03M shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 12/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY PLANS JOINT BID FOR RIO TINTO’S COAL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q ALUMINIUM OUTPUT 846K TONS; EST 890K; 16/03/2018 – Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation; 09/04/2018 – Anja Young Lee: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum giant United; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,419 shares to 11,889 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Turquoise Hill’s Checkbook Takes Hit on Oyu Tolgoi Issues – Investing News Network” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Australian Diamond Output Could Fall by 99 Percent in 2021 – Investing News Network” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Turquoise Hill Resources Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,151 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Co. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 311 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 99,080 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 0.07% or 127,195 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 800 shares. 7 are held by Camarda Fincl Limited Company. Smithfield Trust stated it has 9,552 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.41% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 31,559 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 20,085 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 215,643 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 411,744 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 10,360 shares in its portfolio. Field Main National Bank & Trust accumulated 50 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 748 shares in its portfolio. Ftb holds 4,832 shares.