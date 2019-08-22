Ecofin LTD Has Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $6.25 Million; As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Value Rose, Holder Soros Fund Management Trimmed Position

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.57M, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 846,348 shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 694,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 195,541 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16 million shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 725,000 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $51.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 184,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).