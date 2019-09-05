Ecofin LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by $4.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; As La (LZB) Shares Declined, Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in La (LZB) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 37,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 315,426 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, down from 352,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 243,033 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 176,057 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 3,702 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability owns 28,712 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 21,005 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.16M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 337 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma invested in 0.03% or 1.30 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd stated it has 6,404 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 1.37 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 7,659 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 200,837 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Company invested in 0.71% or 1.01M shares. New York-based Williams Jones Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Boston Advisors Llc holds 34,675 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.38 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.07M for 14.04 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fednat Holding Co by 23,876 shares to 52,914 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.