Ecofin LTD Has Raised Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $330,250; Market Valuation Rose; Cove Street Capital Stake in Viasat (VSAT) Has Decreased by $4.10 Million as Market Value Declined

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 1.20 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 53,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 733,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.81M, down from 786,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 665,330 shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares to 54,139 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,415 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares to 140,800 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).