Ecofin LTD Has Raised Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Position by $1.73 Million; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shares Rose While Ghost Tree Capital Has Cut Its Position

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 233,710 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 732,921 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) by 60,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 EPS, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 35,289 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 47,001 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com reported 151,811 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 71,765 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 305,829 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 1.41M shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 97,196 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 13,314 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,780 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 44,776 shares. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.12% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 56,800 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP accumulated 120,166 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 169,314 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0% or 9,689 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $96.28 million activity. $71.27M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares to 112,990 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,415 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.