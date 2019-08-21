Ecofin LTD Has Lifted Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $330,250; Rhumbline Advisers Holds Position in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 351,002 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 8,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 480,582 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.88 million, up from 472,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.78. About 329,564 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview

