Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Honeywell International (HON) Position by $952,108; Share Value Rose; Moab Capital Partners Position in Capital Southwest (CSWC) Has Decreased by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 9,699 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 6,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 22,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $173.23. About 547,981 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 115,506 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Com invested in 682,556 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,664 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 39,728 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1,023 shares. Grace White Ny reported 0.61% stake. Citadel Advisors Limited reported 14,059 shares. Morgan Stanley has 35,214 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 51,200 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.02% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moab Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 977,124 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co invested in 0.01% or 42,578 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 52,289 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25M for 12.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

