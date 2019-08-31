Ecofin LTD Has Cut Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $952,108; Stock Value Rose; Ota Financial Group LP Holding in Sprint (S) Boosted by $826,940 as Market Value Rose

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 4.99 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE COO OF SOFTBANK; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American A; 30/04/2018 – Sprint Takes Big Hit After T-Mobile Acquisition News (Audio); 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint Spectrum Securitization Series 2016-1 & 2018-1 Class A Notes on Positive Watch; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure to Remain Part of Sprint Senior Management Team; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Elevates Marcelo Claure to Executive Chmn and Appoints Michel Combes as CEO

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd analyzed 6,026 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 22,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.