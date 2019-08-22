Ecofin LTD Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $6.25 Million as Valuation Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered Position by $1.31 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 694,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 195,541 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 52.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 48,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.03 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 35.59M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 12,684 shares to 311,866 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 114,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.85 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Lc holds 294,802 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 38,232 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornerstone owns 234,100 shares. The New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 1.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shapiro Cap Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.81M shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 45,914 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Auxier Asset has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Second Curve reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guild Investment holds 2.46% or 68,423 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt reported 501,550 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “LiDAR Company Velodyne Sues Chinese Firms For Patent Infringement – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Wabtec Confirms Planned Exit by General Electric – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE union members ratify new agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: Steppin’ In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 7.16M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 16,641 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hayek Kallen Mngmt invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westpac Bk accumulated 1.55M shares or 0% of the stock. Charter Tru stated it has 710,844 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 69,284 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.02% or 10,480 shares. Mathes Incorporated has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 45,650 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 18,314 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 511,290 shares. Narwhal Mgmt holds 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 152,640 shares. Cohen Cap Management has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).