Ecofin LTD Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding as Share Value Rose; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Increased Position by $504,774 as Share Value Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 36,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 34,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 59,231 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 3,667 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 7,903 shares. Nfc Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 105,399 shares. 8,323 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Advisory Incorporated holds 154,009 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc has 4.07% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 7,755 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,815 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 280,392 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 28,318 shares. Lagoda Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 36,931 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 21,801 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 5,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al.

