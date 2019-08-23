Ecofin LTD Cut Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Position

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 15.06 million shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 104,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 344,418 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 449,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 520,149 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Ww Corp owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 311,391 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 335,476 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 17,202 are held by Alyeska Invest Group L P. 8,089 were accumulated by Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corp. Arga Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 68,885 shares. Fagan Assoc has 43,909 shares. New York-based Tegean Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 8.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Atria Invs Lc invested in 27,681 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 1.15M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 261,199 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 654 shares. 741,309 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies L P. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 161.72M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 125,944 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.