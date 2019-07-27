Ecofin LTD Boosted Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake; Hess (HES) Share Price Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed by $99.99 Million Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 77.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 495,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84M, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.63M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The 8 stocks to own as the stock market goes nowhere fast in second half, says Goldman – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares to 36,415 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 103,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,586 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Communication reported 30 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 39,450 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.33% or 265,263 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,792 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,161 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 214,569 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Napier Park Global Cap (Us) Limited Partnership holds 15.33% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 21,000 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Whittier Trust stated it has 7,121 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 86,671 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 7,142 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares to 166,528 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Centurylink Investment Mgmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,810 shares. Barometer Capital accumulated 80,760 shares. Trexquant Investment LP owns 0.1% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 23,239 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 20,348 shares. D E Shaw & reported 15,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 45,937 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 236 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). British Columbia Management Corporation stated it has 74,382 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership reported 1.64M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Corporation – Strong Company And An Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.