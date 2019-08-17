Ecofin LTD Boosted Its Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Market Valuation Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Stake by $2.60 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 19,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 71,112 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 51,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.88 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 2.60M shares traded or 84.61% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13,351 shares to 899,737 shares, valued at $23.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,861 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.3% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability invested in 1.47% or 502,082 shares. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 29 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Com holds 1,731 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,866 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Davis R M Incorporated has 2.06% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 418,434 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 1.61% or 5.25 million shares. 126,084 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Natixis reported 23,766 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 58,638 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Roanoke Asset New York holds 1.87% or 30,434 shares in its portfolio. 36,505 were reported by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. 2.17M are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 2,149 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 13,520 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 323,641 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 61,717 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 10,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsr has 0.4% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,298 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Axa holds 229,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 4,616 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 7,142 shares. Assetmark owns 203 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 36,989 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 56,412 shares or 0.06% of the stock.