Ecofin LTD Boosted Its Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $754,240 as Stock Value Declined; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Boosted Stake in Office Depot (ODP) as Share Value Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 1.01 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 15,679 are owned by Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 31,514 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.01M shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.06M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested in 827,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ftb reported 2,011 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 75 shares. Cornerstone reported 816 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.08% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.53 million shares. 10,554 were reported by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Fairpointe Lc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 22.40 million shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 19,611 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 7,238 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 130,147 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital owns 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,630 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.76% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fort LP holds 0.33% or 20,085 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & stated it has 25,659 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3.18M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ativo Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.47% or 13,701 shares. 32,220 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,728 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 34,613 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,541 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp.