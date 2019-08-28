Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg; PRGX Global (PRGX)’s Sentiment Is 1.88

Berenberg reaffirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 30 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced stakes in PRGX Global Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 17.21 million shares, down from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding PRGX Global Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 14 Increased: 18 New Position: 12.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 16.47% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.19 million shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 636,099 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,968 shares.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 71,112 shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global Remains Confident 2018 Guidance of Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth of 8% to 10%; 23/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Alliance & Channels; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – PETER LIMERI, CO’S CURRENT CFO, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER, WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL END OF JUNE, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Global Names Deborah Schleicher as Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – ANDY BRABENDER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 16/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. The company has market cap of $114.09 million. It operates through three divisions: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. It has a 74.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

The stock increased 0.42% or GBX 0.65 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 156.65. About 153,889 shares traded. Eco (LON:ECO) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Eco (LON:Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd) news was published by Theatlantic.com which published an article titled: “The U.S.â€™s Toxic Agent Orange Legacy – The Atlantic” on July 20, 2019.

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company has market cap of 308.65 million GBP. The firm holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.