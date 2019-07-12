ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Tel-instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Sellers Decreased By 21.51% Their Shorts

Analysts expect ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_ECN’s profit would be $16.76 million giving it 15.95 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, ECN Capital Corp.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.465. About 147,431 shares traded. ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tel-instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) had a decrease of 21.51% in short interest. TIK’s SI was 34,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.51% from 43,700 shares previously. With 73,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Tel-instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)’s short sellers to cover TIK’s short positions. The SI to Tel-instrument Electronics Corp’s float is 1.99%. The stock 0.24% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, makes, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates in two divisions, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment.

Among 5 analysts covering ECN Capital (TSE:ECN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ECN Capital had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Scotia Capital downgraded ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $4.5 target. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset based financing and related service programs in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Rail Finance, Aviation Finance, and Commercial and Vendor Finance. It currently has negative earnings. The Rail Finance segment provides railcar financing and other secured financing for the North American rail industry; and participates in the secondary market.

