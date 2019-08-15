Echostar (SATS) Stock Value Rose While Nokomis Capital Decreased Its Stake; Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Position by $2.71 Million; Valuation Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 1.10M shares traded or 132.37% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $11.26 during the last trading session, reaching $267.89. About 1.24 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “EchoStar Corp (SATS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army Awards Hughes $11 Million R&D Contract for Enhancing Military Satellite Communications – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, SATS, PANW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

