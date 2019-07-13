Echostar (SATS) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Has Raised Holding; Mairs & Power Has Lifted Its Aar (AIR) Position by $1.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 136,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 616,714 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48 million, up from 480,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 201,758 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 39,950 shares as the company's stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,170 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 177,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 648,387 shares traded or 126.76% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 192,917 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $357.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 36,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).