Echostar (SATS) Shareholder Nokomis Capital Lowered Its Position by $11.59 Million as Valuation Declined; Thomas White International LTD Stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) Has Lowered by $1.39 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 286,621 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 271 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 126,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia De Sanemento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 918,860 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.11% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 775,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc reported 0% stake. Northern has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Jbf Cap stated it has 136,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 1,994 shares. Metropolitan Life Co reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% or 147,123 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Channing Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 16,000 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 370,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Company stated it has 38,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 26,359 shares.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53M for 103.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 298,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $172.93 million for 13.68 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

