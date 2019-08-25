Echostar (SATS) Share Value Rose While Nokomis Capital Lowered Its Stake; As Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Stock Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Cut Stake

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 319,586 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 42,686 shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 60,113 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 192,555 shares. Albert D Mason reported 40,700 shares stake. California-based Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.01% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 144,546 shares. Raymond James Advsr owns 14,465 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated Ltd Company holds 476,800 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Private Wealth Prns Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 52,500 shares. 319,183 are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Crosspoint Strategies Lc holds 65,985 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 30,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Co owns 18,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gruss Inc stated it has 25,965 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $837,079 activity. EHRMAN BRADLEY J had bought 5,773 shares worth $109,052. ALLEN H C JR had bought 4,470 shares worth $76,795.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.11% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Chesapeake Asset Lc invested 0.39% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,148 shares. Quaker Cap Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.59% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 616,714 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 47,118 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 64,953 are held by Invesco. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 88,400 shares. 964,768 are held by First Advsr Lp. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 38,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 2,685 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,153 shares or 0% of the stock. 500 are owned by Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

