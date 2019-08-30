Echostar (SATS) Share Price Rose While Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Graham Hldgs Co Com (GHC) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Cut Position by $6.54 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 264,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 785,047 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 180,456 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co Com (GHC) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 31,834 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75 million, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $14.1 during the last trading session, reaching $701.08. About 14,485 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 37,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 16,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 64,953 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 1,994 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,055 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 2,685 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 30,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 38,579 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd owns 20,011 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 500 were reported by Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 67,852 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 7,984 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.02% or 343,917 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd accumulated 25,804 shares.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EchoStar: A Cheap, Durable Company With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hughes Partners with Startup to Create New Solutions for Extending LTE Coverage Using Helicopters, UAVs – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hughes, Xplornet team on rural Canadian satellite broadband – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

