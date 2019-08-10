Echostar (SATS) Position Increased by Quaker Capital Investments Llc; Rench Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 136,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 616,714 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48 million, up from 480,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 471,752 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 613,518 shares stake. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Nordea Management reported 253,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Whittier Tru Comm has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Prudential Public Limited Co reported 70,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 777,533 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 67,852 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Geode Capital Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 538,954 shares. 2.27 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Invesco Limited owns 64,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 936 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 1,923 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 54,989 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.