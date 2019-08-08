Echostar (SATS) Market Valuation Rose While Nokomis Capital Cut Its Stake by $11.59 Million; Agco (AGCO) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $1.45 Million as Valuation Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 91,190 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 54,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 75,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 78,640 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Services owns 2,929 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited reported 187,631 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc owns 10,000 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Co holds 572,663 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Com reported 55,122 shares. Centurylink Mgmt Communications reported 19,156 shares. Hodges Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 5,939 shares. 6 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Corecommodity Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,244 shares stake. The Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.47% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 56,792 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset One Limited stated it has 35,412 shares. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 464,061 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 3,300 shares.

