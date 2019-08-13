Echostar (SATS) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $9.54 Million as Share Value Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Ryman Hospitality (RHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79M, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 417,756 shares traded or 47.77% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 264,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 785,047 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 372,204 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 530,924 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 956,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Group Ltd Llc holds 25,804 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 2,969 shares. First Personal owns 51 shares. Mangrove Partners accumulated 1.53M shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 777,533 shares. Kbc Nv owns 38,579 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.11% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Quantbot Techs Lp has 14,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 89,515 are held by Susquehanna Intl Llp. Nordea Management owns 253,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 327,095 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,271 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 292,842 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 8,926 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 109 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EchoStar: A Cheap, Durable Company With 50% Upside – EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EchoStar Corporation (SATS) CEO Mike Dugan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHSAT Selects the Hughes JUPITER System to Power Efficient and Reliable Connectivity for Businesses in the Philippines – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22,570 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $94.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 189,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Summit Hotel Prope (NYSE:INN).

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shareholders Booked A 51% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Hotel Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Presents At 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gray Television Announce Joint Venture to Create Premium Content Service for Country Lifestyle Consumers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 53 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 369,988 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 129,800 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Profund Lc holds 3,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 20 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 20,199 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 70,430 shares. Anchor Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,069 shares. Corsair Capital Management LP has invested 3.35% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Driehaus Mngmt Lc reported 36,144 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 725,223 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.06% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).