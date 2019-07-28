Echostar (SATS) Holder Nokomis Capital Trimmed Its Position by $11.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Raised Its Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Market Value Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 167,262 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65M shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares to 5,006 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 266,527 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53 million for 104.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.