Echostar (SATS) Holder Nokomis Capital Lowered Its Stake by $11.59 Million; United American Securities Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $9.46 Million as Shares Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 322,825 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500.

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 5,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87 million, up from 13,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,274 shares. 160 are held by Howe & Rusling Incorporated. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 25,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot LP reported 14,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Greenlight Cap accumulated 600,000 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 47,118 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Edgepoint Investment Gru Inc holds 2.2% or 5.50M shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 60,182 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 75,587 shares. Synovus reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 407,289 shares. Geode Cap Lc has 538,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53 million for 100.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 298,455 shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

