Echostar (SATS) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lowered Its Position; As Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Declined, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Trimmed Stake by $3.39 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 22,144 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 33,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 681,796 shares traded or 45.70% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1,975 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 42,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 410,783 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.42 million shares to 6.14M shares, valued at $107.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 36,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eagle Materials Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Eagle Materials Ends Its Fiscal 2019 on a Sour Note – Motley Fool” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,103 are held by Putnam Ltd. Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Birch Run Cap Lp reported 45,000 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Invest reported 0.17% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.21% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 4.08 million shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group reported 3,526 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.02% or 213,080 shares. Daiwa, a Japan-based fund reported 28,400 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co owns 26,892 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 14,805 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com reported 56,291 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 3,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 13 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.58M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 14,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 115,147 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 67,852 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 23,840 shares. 6,754 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Gotham Asset Ltd Co has 189,561 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc owns 343,917 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 4.39 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Newtyn Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 300,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 411,561 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 2,685 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $19.69 million for 52.43 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking David Einhorn’s Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EchoStar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, SATS, PANW – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Knicks And Rangers Owner James Dolan’s Las Vegas Dreams Are A Boondoggle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.