Echostar (SATS) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Its Holding by $425,448; Nike (NKE) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake by $5.08 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 22,144 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 33,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 538,805 shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 5.08 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.07 million shares. Sit Associate holds 6,150 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers State Bank reported 6,564 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 3.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 334,028 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 481,921 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,873 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 29,369 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 28,224 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 67,700 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 20,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,505 are owned by Grandfield And Dodd Lc. Carderock Cap holds 47,433 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 72,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,657 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EchoStar and Hughes Recognized for Workplace Excellence – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, SATS, PANW – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of DISH Network Are Down 10% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar: A Cheap, Durable Company With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 3,988 shares to 14,805 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).