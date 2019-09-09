Echostar (SATS) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Decreased Its Stake; Wesco International (WCC) Holding Held by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 191,829 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 22,144 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 33,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 309,798 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp reported 11,922 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 28,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com reported 21,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tci Wealth holds 0% or 13 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co accumulated 5,155 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 8,875 shares. Venator Management Limited holds 2.88% or 52,500 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 293,472 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Lp has 0.08% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 18,544 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt owns 22,871 shares. 14,095 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust Company.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares to 17,459 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $19.70 million for 52.54 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 28,306 shares. Jbf Cap stated it has 136,300 shares. Northern Tru has 295,980 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Llc invested in 25,804 shares. Mad River has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). State Street Corporation owns 755,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 37,312 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.07% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 370,523 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 160 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com accumulated 6,754 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 64,953 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 4,248 shares.