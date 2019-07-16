EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.04 N/A -0.06 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.09 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EchoStar Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -128.9% -47.9%

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar Corporation has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

EchoStar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EchoStar Corporation’s upside potential is 34.12% at a $60.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares and 7.4% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Vislink Technologies Inc. -17.12% -29.95% -32.94% -51.23% -73.17% -26.69%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation has 9.8% stronger performance while Vislink Technologies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.