EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.01 N/A -0.06 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 3 1.41 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EchoStar Corporation and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EchoStar Corporation and Technical Communications Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.6% -32.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta means EchoStar Corporation’s volatility is 10.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation. Its rival Technical Communications Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 4.6 respectively. Technical Communications Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EchoStar Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

EchoStar Corporation and Technical Communications Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$60.5 is EchoStar Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 35.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares and 2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. About 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation was less bullish than Technical Communications Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Technical Communications Corporation.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.