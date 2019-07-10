EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

As Communication Equipment companies, EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.03 N/A -0.06 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 5 1.35 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EchoStar Corporation and Harmonic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EchoStar Corporation and Harmonic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

EchoStar Corporation has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Harmonic Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

EchoStar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Harmonic Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Harmonic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

EchoStar Corporation’s consensus price target is $60.5, while its potential upside is 33.38%. Harmonic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.92 consensus price target and a 15.72% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, EchoStar Corporation is looking more favorable than Harmonic Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares and 85.9% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Harmonic Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Harmonic Inc. -4.79% -1.59% 4.51% -6.08% 48.27% 17.8%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation was less bullish than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Harmonic Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.