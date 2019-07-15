EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Both EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.04 N/A -0.06 0.00 Calix Inc. 8 0.86 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EchoStar Corporation and Calix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EchoStar Corporation and Calix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

EchoStar Corporation’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Calix Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

EchoStar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Calix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EchoStar Corporation and Calix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EchoStar Corporation has a consensus price target of $60.5, and a 34.00% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EchoStar Corporation and Calix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 64.6% respectively. 1.5% are EchoStar Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Calix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation had bullish trend while Calix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Calix Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.