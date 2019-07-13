EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.06 N/A -0.06 0.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and Aerohive Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EchoStar Corporation and Aerohive Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Risk & Volatility

EchoStar Corporation has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EchoStar Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aerohive Networks Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. EchoStar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for EchoStar Corporation and Aerohive Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EchoStar Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 32.47% and an $60.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares and 71.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares. 1.5% are EchoStar Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.