EchoStar Corporation (SATS) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Contrasting side by side

Both EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 41 1.68 N/A -0.06 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 12 0.51 N/A -0.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

EchoStar Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sonim Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. EchoStar Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EchoStar Corporation and Sonim Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EchoStar Corporation’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 62.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of EchoStar Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are EchoStar Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% are Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sonim Technologies Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.