EchoStar Corporation (SATS) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Contrasting side by side

Both EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 34 1.83 N/A -0.06 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.71 N/A 0.06 170.68

Table 1 demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of EchoStar Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EchoStar Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. EchoStar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of EchoStar Corporation is $61, with potential upside of 52.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EchoStar Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation has 23.97% stronger performance while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.