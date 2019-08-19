EchoStar Corporation (SATS) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Comparison side by side

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 41 1.77 N/A -0.06 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.36 N/A 0.42 15.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EchoStar Corporation and Casa Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Casa Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Casa Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EchoStar Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Casa Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

EchoStar Corporation’s upside potential is 56.33% at a $60.5 consensus price target. Competitively Casa Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.33, with potential upside of 62.17%. The data provided earlier shows that Casa Systems Inc. appears more favorable than EchoStar Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EchoStar Corporation and Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 68.6% respectively. 4.6% are EchoStar Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Casa Systems Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation has 23.97% stronger performance while Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats EchoStar Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.