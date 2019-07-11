EchoStar Corporation (SATS) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Contrasting side by side

Since EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.07 N/A -0.06 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.30 N/A 8.59 1.55

Demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EchoStar Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. From a competition point of view, Aviat Networks Inc. has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.84% for EchoStar Corporation with average price target of $60.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of Aviat Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Aviat Networks Inc. -1.85% -5.74% -14.19% -14.85% -22.09% 0.38%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aviat Networks Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Aviat Networks Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.